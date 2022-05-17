BALTIC SEA (May 17, 2022) – The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), the Finnish pollution control vessel FNS Louhi (999), the Finnish Hämeenmaa-class Minelayer FNS Hämeenmaa (02), the Whidbey Island-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107), the Swedish Carlskrona-class auxiliary support ship HSwMS Carlskrona (P 04), and the Finnish Katanpää-class mine countermeasure vessel FNS Purunpää (41) sail in formation during a maneuvering exercise in the Baltic Sea, May 17, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, are on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jesse Schwab)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2022 Date Posted: 05.21.2022 07:11 Photo ID: 7226235 VIRIN: 220517-N-MZ836-1847 Resolution: 7886x5257 Size: 2.52 MB Location: BALTIC SEA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 17 of 17], by PO3 Jesse Schwab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.