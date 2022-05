USS Miguel Keith hosts distinguished visitors in Saipan

GARAPAN, Saipan (April 27, 2022) Representatives from various Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) organizations pose for a photo during a tour aboard the expeditionary sea base USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) while anchored off Garapan, Saipan, for the ship’s first visit to its administrative home port. Miguel Keith, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Paulian Beardsley)

