USS Miguel Keith hosts distinguished visitors in Saipan

GARAPAN, Saipan (April 27, 2022) Capt. Patrick Keller, second from right, commanding officer of USS Miguel Keith’s (ESB 5) Gold Crew, and Brice Behringer, left, the ship’s master, discuss flight deck operations with Glenna Palacios, Special Assistant to the Governor of Saipan for Military Affairs, during a the ship’s first visit to its administrative home port. Miguel Keith, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Paulian Beardsley)

