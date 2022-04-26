Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Miguel Keith hosts distinguished visitors in Saipan [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Miguel Keith hosts distinguished visitors in Saipan

    GARAPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    04.26.2022

    Photo by Lt. John Stevens 

    Amphibious Squadron 11

    GARAPAN, Saipan (April 27, 2022) Representatives from various Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) organizations conduct a tour aboard the expeditionary sea base USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) while anchored off Garapan, Saipan, for the ship’s first visit to its administrative home port. Miguel Keith, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Paulian Beardsley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.21.2022 05:54
    Photo ID: 7226185
    VIRIN: 220426-N-JW387-698
    Resolution: 2371x1581
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: GARAPAN, MP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Miguel Keith hosts distinguished visitors in Saipan [Image 4 of 4], by LT John Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Saipan
    CNMI
    Amphibious Squadron 11
    Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands
    distinguished visitors
    USS Miguel Keith

