USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) VBSS Training

220518-N-CE463-1099 ARABIAN GULF (May 18, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Jonathan Mota, left, and Operations Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Chotkowski clear a passageway during visit, board, search and seizure training aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) in the Arabian Gulf, May 18,. Fitzgerald is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Catie Coyle)

