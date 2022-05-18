220518-N-CE463-1081 ARABIAN GULF (May 18, 2022) Operations Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Chotkowski clears a passageway during a visit, board, search and seizure training drill aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62), in the Arabian Gulf, May 18. Fitzgerald is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Catie Coyle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2022 Date Posted: 05.21.2022 05:17 Photo ID: 7226167 VIRIN: 220518-N-CE463-1081 Resolution: 5066x3377 Size: 875.96 KB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) VBSS Training [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Caitlin Coyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.