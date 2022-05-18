Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) VBSS Training [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) VBSS Training

    ARABIAN GULF

    05.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caitlin Coyle 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220518-N-CE463-1081 ARABIAN GULF (May 18, 2022) Operations Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Chotkowski clears a passageway during a visit, board, search and seizure training drill aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62), in the Arabian Gulf, May 18. Fitzgerald is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Catie Coyle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.21.2022 05:17
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) VBSS Training [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Caitlin Coyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVCENT
    5th Fleet
    CENTCOM DDG 62

