USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) VBSS Training

220518-N-CE463-1059 ARABIAN GULF (May 18, 2022) Sailors assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) pilot a rigid-hull inflatable boat during visit, board, search and seizure training, in the Arabian Gulf, May 18. Fitzgerald is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Catie Coyle)

Date Taken: 05.18.2022 Date Posted: 05.21.2022 Location: ARABIAN GULF