    Top Gun Maverick Premier [Image 8 of 13]

    Top Gun Maverick Premier

    SINGAPORE

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Heath Zeigler 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    220521-N-JC800-0270 SINGAPORE (May 20, 2022) - Ambassador Jonathan Kaplan, the U.S. representative to the Republic of Singapore and Cmdr. Jason Butler, assigned to Military Sealift Command Far East, pose for a selfie with local Singaporeans during a red carpet event for the premier of Top Gun: Maverick at the Shaw Theaters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 22:51
    Photo ID: 7226013
    VIRIN: 220520-N-JC800-0270
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 456.94 KB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Top Gun Maverick Premier [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Heath Zeigler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Top Gun
    COMLOG WESTPAC
    US Embassy Singapore
    CLWP
    Top Gun Maverick

