Top Gun Maverick Premier

220521-N-JC800-0202 SINGAPORE (May 20, 2022) - U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force Aviators with Ambassador Jonathan Kaplan, the U.S. Representative to the Republic of Singapore, give a speech during a red carpet event for the premier of Top Gun: Maverick at the Shaw Theaters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler/Released)

