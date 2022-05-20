220521-N-JC800-0081 SINGAPORE (May 20, 2022) - U.S. Armed Forces Aviators along with Ambassador Jonathan Kaplan, U.S. Representative to the Republic of Singapore, take photos during a red carpet event for the premier of Top Gun: Maverick at the Shaw Theaters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2022 22:51
|Photo ID:
|7226008
|VIRIN:
|220520-N-JC800-0081
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|446.55 KB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Top Gun Maverick Premier [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Heath Zeigler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT