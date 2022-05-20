U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Jonathan Leeman, 324th Intelligence Squadron senior enlisted leader, gives a speech during the Community College of the Air Force graduation ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 20, 2022. The ceremony recognized attending graduates from the class of Fall 2021 & Spring 2022, stationed at JBPHH. (U.S. Navy photo by Jason Treffry)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2022 19:25
|Photo ID:
|7225894
|VIRIN:
|220520-N-HL483-0001
|Resolution:
|5247x3992
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CCAF Graduation [Image 2 of 2], by Jason Treffry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
