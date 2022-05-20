Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CCAF Graduation [Image 2 of 2]

    CCAF Graduation

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Jason Treffry 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam students and supporters applaud during the Community College of the Air Force graduation ceremony, May 20, 2022. The ceremony recognized attending graduates from the class of Fall 2021 & Spring 2022, stationed at JBPHH. (U.S. Navy photo by Jason Treffry)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 19:25
    VIRIN: 220520-N-HL483-0002
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CCAF Graduation [Image 2 of 2], by Jason Treffry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    joint base pearl harbor-hickam
    graduation
    community college of the Air Force
    professional education
    associate degree

