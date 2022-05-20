CCAF Graduation

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam students and supporters applaud during the Community College of the Air Force graduation ceremony, May 20, 2022. The ceremony recognized attending graduates from the class of Fall 2021 & Spring 2022, stationed at JBPHH. (U.S. Navy photo by Jason Treffry)

Date Taken: 05.20.2022
Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US