Royal Saudi Air Forces discuss Goodfellow intelligence training

Members of the Royal Saudi Air Forces receive a brief from U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Earl Richards, 313th Training Squadron flight chief, at Goodfellow Air Force Base, May 18, 2022. Members of the RSAF visited Goodfellow AFB to learn about the joint and coalition forces intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance training provided by the 17th Training Wing. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman)

Date Taken: 05.18.2022