    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Royal Saudi Air Forces discuss Goodfellow intelligence training [Image 2 of 9]

    Royal Saudi Air Forces discuss Goodfellow intelligence training

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Royal Saudi Air Forces Commodore Al Mutairi Sattam Thaib, Armed Forces Intel and Security Institute commander, accepts a gift from U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander, Goodfellow Air Force Base, May 18, 2022. Members of the RSAF visited Goodfellow AFB to learn about the joint and coalition forces intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance training provided by the 17th TRW. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Royal Saudi Air Forces discuss Goodfellow intelligence training [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    International
    Saudi Arabia
    Coalition
    ISR
    Intelligence
    RSAF

