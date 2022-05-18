Royal Saudi Air Forces Commodore Al Mutairi Sattam Thaib, Armed Forces Intel and Security Institute commander, presents a gift to U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander, Goodfellow Air Force Base, May 18, 2022. Members of the RSAF visited Goodfellow AFB to learn about the joint and coalition forces intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance training provided by the 17th TRW. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2022 Date Posted: 05.20.2022 18:02 Photo ID: 7225816 VIRIN: 220518-F-ED409-2078 Resolution: 4145x2766 Size: 10.12 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Royal Saudi Air Forces discuss Goodfellow intelligence training [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.