Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SAF-IA meets Indonesian ACM Prasetyo [Image 2 of 3]

    SAF-IA meets Indonesian ACM Prasetyo

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Air Chief Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo, chief of staff of the Indonesian Air Force, speaks with Kelli Seybolt, deputy undersecretary of the Air Force for international affairs, during a meeting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., May 19, 2022. Prasetyo and Seybolt discussed partnership between their services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 13:41
    Photo ID: 7224933
    VIRIN: 220519-F-LE393-0062
    Resolution: 5157x3431
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SAF-IA meets Indonesian ACM Prasetyo [Image 3 of 3], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SAF-IA meets Indonesian ACM Prasetyo
    SAF-IA meets Indonesian ACM Prasetyo
    SAF-IA meets Indonesian ACM Prasetyo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Indonesia
    USAF
    LE393
    SAF-IA
    Eric R. Dietrich

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT