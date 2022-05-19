Air Chief Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo, chief of staff of the Indonesian Air Force, speaks with Kelli Seybolt, deputy undersecretary of the Air Force for international affairs, during a meeting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., May 19, 2022. Prasetyo and Seybolt discussed partnership between their services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2022 13:41
|Photo ID:
|7224933
|VIRIN:
|220519-F-LE393-0062
|Resolution:
|5157x3431
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SAF-IA meets Indonesian ACM Prasetyo [Image 3 of 3], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT