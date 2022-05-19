SAF-IA meets Indonesian ACM Prasetyo

Air Chief Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo, chief of staff of the Indonesian Air Force, walks with Jennifer Beckett, director of protocol for the secretary of the Air Force, before a meeting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., May 19, 2022. Prasetyo met with Kelli Seybolt, deputy undersecretary of the Air Force for international affairs, to discuss partnership between their services. This image has been altered to obscure security badges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

