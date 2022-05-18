Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCCL walks in honor of trauma survivors on National Trauma Survivors Day [Image 5 of 6]

    NMCCL walks in honor of trauma survivors on National Trauma Survivors Day

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Molina 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune staff walk along trauma survivors on National Trauma Survivors Day. The day is celebrated each year on May 18 in honor of the challenges and triumphs of trauma patients.
    NMCCL medical staff were joined by several former trauma patients on a one-mile walk in their honor.

