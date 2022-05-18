NMCCL walks in honor of trauma survivors on National Trauma Survivors Day

Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune staff walk along trauma survivors on National Trauma Survivors Day. The day is celebrated each year on May 18 in honor of the challenges and triumphs of trauma patients.

NMCCL medical staff were joined by several former trauma patients on a one-mile walk in their honor.

