U.S. Marine and trauma survivor participates in National Trauma Survivors Day

United States Marine Corps Captain Andrew Hairston of Wounded Warrior Battalion-East participates in a one-mile walk held at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune on May 18. Hairston suffered a traumatic injury more than a year prior. The Trauma Survivors walk was a significant milestone for the Marine who said the day marked the one-year anniversary of his first steps on his prosthetic leg at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Hairston is now a paracyclist who will be representing his home, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the Marine Corps in August's Warrior Games.

