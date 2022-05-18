Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marine and trauma survivor participates in National Trauma Survivors Day [Image 3 of 6]

    U.S. Marine and trauma survivor participates in National Trauma Survivors Day

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Photo by NMCCL Public Affairs 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    United States Marine Corps Captain Andrew Hairston of Wounded Warrior Battalion-East participates in a one-mile walk held at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune on May 18. Hairston suffered a traumatic injury more than a year prior. The Trauma Survivors walk was a significant milestone for the Marine who said the day marked the one-year anniversary of his first steps on his prosthetic leg at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Hairston is now a paracyclist who will be representing his home, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the Marine Corps in August's Warrior Games.

    This work, U.S. Marine and trauma survivor participates in National Trauma Survivors Day [Image 6 of 6], by NMCCL Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

