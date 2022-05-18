Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCCL walks in honor of trauma survivors on National Trauma Survivors Day [Image 6 of 6]

    NMCCL walks in honor of trauma survivors on National Trauma Survivors Day

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Molina 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Trauma survivors participate in a one-mile walk on May 18, 2022. Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune staff recognized National Trauma Survivors Day, a day meant to honor of the challenges and triumphs of trauma survivors.

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 11:56
    Photo ID: 7224733
    VIRIN: 220518-N-FE818-1006
    Resolution: 7190x5136
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, NMCCL walks in honor of trauma survivors on National Trauma Survivors Day [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Michael Molina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    trauma care
    Navy Medicine
    navymedicine
    NMCCL

