Army and Air Force undergo static load training on C-17

Members of Indiana National Guard’s 53rd Civil Support Team, Indianapolis, and the 89th Airlift Squadron, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio undergo static load training to properly load vehicles into C-17 Globemaster III at WPAFB, Ohio May 2, 2022. They loaded a variety of heavy duty trucks and Ford F450s with trailers into the aircraft.

