    Army and Air Force undergo static load training on C-17 [Image 2 of 3]

    Army and Air Force undergo static load training on C-17

    FAIRBORN, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Patrick O'Reilly 

    445th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    Airman 1st Class August Russ, 89th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, marshals a vehicle out of a C-17 Globemaster III during static load training at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, May 2, 2022. Members of Indiana National Guard’s 53rd Civil Support Team, Indianapolis, and the 89th AS, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio loaded a variety of heavy duty trucks and Ford F450s with trailers into the aircraft.

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 10:34
    Photo ID: 7224561
    VIRIN: 220502-F-BT522-0007
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 10.4 MB
    Location: FAIRBORN, OH, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army and Air Force undergo static load training on C-17 [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Patrick O'Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

