Airman 1st Class August Russ, 89th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, marshals a vehicle out of a C-17 Globemaster III during static load training at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, May 2, 2022. Members of Indiana National Guard’s 53rd Civil Support Team, Indianapolis, and the 89th AS, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio loaded a variety of heavy duty trucks and Ford F450s with trailers into the aircraft.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2022 Date Posted: 05.20.2022 10:34 Photo ID: 7224561 VIRIN: 220502-F-BT522-0007 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 10.4 MB Location: FAIRBORN, OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army and Air Force undergo static load training on C-17 [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Patrick O'Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.