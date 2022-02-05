Members of Indiana National Guard’s 53rd Civil Support Team, Indianapolis, and the 89th Airlift Squadron, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio undergo static load training to properly load vehicles into C-17 Globemaster III at WPAFB, Ohio May 2, 2022. They loaded a variety of heavy duty trucks and Ford F450s with trailers into the aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2022 10:34
|Photo ID:
|7224510
|VIRIN:
|220502-F-BT522-0026
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|21.86 MB
|Location:
|FAIRBORN, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army and Air Force undergo static load training on C-17 [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Patrick O'Reilly, identified by DVIDS
