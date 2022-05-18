Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers compete in the National Guard Bureau Region 2 Best Warrior Competition [Image 10 of 11]

    Soldiers compete in the National Guard Bureau Region 2 Best Warrior Competition

    KINGWOOD, WV, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ariana Shuemake 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Competitors participate in the 12 mile ruck march event during the 2022 National Guard Bureau Region 2 Best Warrior Competition, held May 17-20, 2022, at Camp Dawson, Kingwood, West Virginia. The Best Warrior Competition is a physically and mentally challenging three-day competition that tests competitors on a wide range of technical and tactical skills relevant to today’s combat operating environment. Region 2 consists of competitors from Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. Regional winners from across the nation will advance to compete at the national-level this summer. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Grace Carpenter)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 10:25
    Location: KINGWOOD, WV, US 
    National Guard Bureau
    NGB
    WVNG
    Best Warrior 2022

