Competitors participate in the 12 mile ruck march event during the 2022 National Guard Bureau Region 2 Best Warrior Competition, held May 17-20, 2022, at Camp Dawson, Kingwood, West Virginia. The Best Warrior Competition is a physically and mentally challenging three-day competition that tests competitors on a wide range of technical and tactical skills relevant to today’s combat operating environment. Region 2 consists of competitors from Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. Regional winners from across the nation will advance to compete at the national-level this summer. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Grace Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2022 10:25
|Photo ID:
|7224473
|VIRIN:
|220518-Z-A3556-5258
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|23.82 MB
|Location:
|KINGWOOD, WV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers compete in the National Guard Bureau Region 2 Best Warrior Competition [Image 11 of 11], by SFC Ariana Shuemake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
