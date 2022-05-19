Competitors participate in the range-run event during the 2022 National Guard Bureau Region 2 Best Warrior Competition, held May 17-20, 2022, at Camp Dawson, Kingwood, West Virginia. The Best Warrior Competition is a physically and mentally challenging three-day competition that tests competitors on a wide range of technical and tactical skills relevant to today’s combat operating environment. Region 2 consists of competitors from Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. Regional winners from across the nation will advance to compete at the national-level this summer. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Grace Carpenter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2022 Date Posted: 05.20.2022 10:24 Photo ID: 7224471 VIRIN: 220519-Z-A3556-6082 Resolution: 5201x3526 Size: 14.51 MB Location: KINGWOOD, WV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers compete in the National Guard Bureau Region 2 Best Warrior Competition [Image 11 of 11], by SFC Ariana Shuemake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.