U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Holly McCullough unveils the 181st Logistics Readiness Squadron’s guidon during a redesignation ceremony at Hulman Field Air National Guard Base, Ind., May 15, 2022. The 181st LRS received the official order to redesignate the unit as a squadron by orders of the National Guard Bureau. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joseph L. Pearison)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2022 08:47
|Photo ID:
|7224235
|VIRIN:
|220515-Z-ZD910-1058
|Resolution:
|1516x2271
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|TERRE HAUTE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hulman Field logistics unit redesignated as squadron May 15 [Image 5 of 5], by SMSgt Joseph Pearison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
