    Hulman Field logistics unit redesignated as squadron May 15

    Hulman Field logistics unit redesignated as squadron May 15

    TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joseph Pearison 

    181st Intelligence Wing Public Affairs

    The 181st Logistics Readiness Flight’s guidon is retired during a redesignation ceremony at Hulman Field Air National Guard Base, Ind., May 15, 2022. The 181st LRS received the official order to redesignate the unit as a squadron by orders of the National Guard Bureau. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Amber Anderson)

    Indiana National Guard
    ANG
    Indiana Air National Guard
    INNG
    181st Intelligence Wing
    Hulman Field

