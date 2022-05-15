An Airman with the 181st Logistics Readiness Squadron removes a 181st Logistics Readiness Flight patch from another Airman’s uniform during a redesignation ceremony at Hulman Field Air National Guard Base, Ind., May 15, 2022. The 181st LRS received the official order to redesignate the unit as a squadron by orders of the National Guard Bureau. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Amber Anderson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2022 Date Posted: 05.20.2022 08:47 Photo ID: 7224236 VIRIN: 220515-Z-ZD910-2115 Resolution: 3347x2234 Size: 3.87 MB Location: TERRE HAUTE, IN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hulman Field logistics unit redesignated as squadron May 15 [Image 5 of 5], by SMSgt Joseph Pearison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.