Commander, Carrier Strike Group 5 Holds Press Conference Prior to Deployment

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 20, 2022) – Rear Adm. Michael “Buzz” Donnelly, Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5, at podium, and Capt. Fred Goldhammer, commanding officer of America’s on forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), center-left, address members of the press prior to going underway. CSG 5 is forward deployed to the 7th Fleet area of responsibility in support of a free and open Indo Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Askia Collins)

