YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 20, 2022) – Capt. Fred Goldhammer, commanding officer of America’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), at podium, and Rear Adm. Michael “Buzz” Donnelly, Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5, center-right, address members of the press prior to going underway. CSG 5 is forward deployed to the 7th Fleet area of responsibility in support of a free and open Indo Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Askia Collins)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2022 04:33
|Photo ID:
|7223893
|VIRIN:
|220520-N-YQ181-1034
|Resolution:
|4592x3280
|Size:
|897.91 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander, Carrier Strike Group 5 Holds Press Conference Prior to Deployment [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Askia Collins, identified by DVIDS
