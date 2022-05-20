Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, Carrier Strike Group 5 Holds Press Conference Prior to Deployment [Image 1 of 3]

    Commander, Carrier Strike Group 5 Holds Press Conference Prior to Deployment

    JAPAN

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Askia Collins 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 20, 2022) – Rear Adm. Michael “Buzz” Donnelly, Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5, addresses members of the press prior to going underway aboard America’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). CSG 5 is forward deployed to the 7th Fleet area of responsibility in support of a free and open Indo Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Askia Collins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 04:33
    Photo ID: 7223892
    VIRIN: 220520-N-YQ181-1049
    Resolution: 4577x3269
    Size: 719.52 KB
    Location: JP
    TAGS

    Press Conference
    CVN 76
    Deployment
    CTF 70
    CSG 5

