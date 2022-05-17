Naval Station Mayport Commemorates 35th Anniversary of USS Stark Attack

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (May 17, 2022) Sailors assigned to the rifle detail perform a 21-gun salute during the 35th anniversary ceremony for the USS Stark attack in Stark Memorial Park at Naval Station Mayport, May 17, 2022. USS Stark was homeported at Naval Station Mayport. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

