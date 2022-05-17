Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Station Mayport Commemorates 35th Anniversary of USS Stark Attack

    Naval Station Mayport Commemorates 35th Anniversary of USS Stark Attack

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Juel Foster 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (May 17, 2022) James Pair, a USS Stark (FFG 31) survivor, tolls the bell in honor of his fallen shipmates during the 35th anniversary ceremony for the USS Stark attack in Stark Memorial Park at Naval Station Mayport, May 17, 2022. USS Stark was homeported at Naval Station Mayport. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 23:20
    Photo ID: 7223768
    VIRIN: 220517-N-YD864-1027
    Resolution: 5040x3360
    Size: 892.78 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Station Mayport Commemorates 35th Anniversary of USS Stark Attack [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    florida
    uss stark
    NAVSTA Mayport
    ffg 31

