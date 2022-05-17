Naval Station Mayport Commemorates 35th Anniversary of USS Stark Attack

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (May 17, 2022) A commemorative wreath rests at Stark Memorial Park during the 35th anniversary ceremony for the USS Stark (FGG 31) attack at Naval Station Mayport, May 17, 2022. USS Stark was homeported at Naval Station Mayport. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

