U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Roderick Fontenette, center, 60th Medical Group military associate program director for David Grant USAF Medical Center and UC Davis Integrated Emergency Medicine Residency Program, speaks with civilian emergency medicine residents and staff of that program on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 17, 2022. DGMC conducted a mass casualty exercise to give military and civilian emergency medicine residents a glimpse of Travis’ en route patient staging system (ERPSS) from the point of injury (POI) to transport by the Critical Care Air Transport Team (CCATT). (U.S. Air Force photo by Lan Kim)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2022 Date Posted: 05.19.2022 21:18 Photo ID: 7223691 VIRIN: 220517-F-SK304-1240 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 3.28 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DGMC conducts MASCAL execise [Image 11 of 11], by Lan Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.