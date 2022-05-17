DGMC conducts MASCAL exercise

A U.S. Air Force 60th Medical Group Critical Care Air Transport Team (CCATT) waits on the flight line for a C-17 Globemaster III ramp to be cleared for patient movement at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 17, 2022. The CCATT participated in a mass casualty exercise and medically evacuated simulated patient manikins to maintain medical readiness in the event of emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lan Kim)
