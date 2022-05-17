Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DGMC conducts MASCAL exercise

    DGMC conducts MASCAL exercise

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Photo by Lan Kim  

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force pararescuemen from the 131st Rescue Squadron and emergency medicine residents from the 60th Medical Group offload from an HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter to assist in the medical evacuation of simulated casualties during a mass casualty exercise at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 17, 2022. Military and civilian emergency medicine residents of David Grant USAF Medical Center and UC Davis Integrated Emergency Medicine Residency Program were exposed to Travis’ en route patient staging system (ERPSS) from the point of injury (POI) to transport by the Critical Care Air Transport Team (CCATT). (U.S. Air Force photo by Lan Kim)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 21:18
    Photo ID: 7223690
    VIRIN: 220517-F-SK304-1305
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.7 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    This work, DGMC conducts MASCAL exercise, by Lan Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DGMC conducts MASCAL exercise

    medevac
    MASCAL
    pararescuemen
    DGMC

