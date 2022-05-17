DGMC conducts MASCAL exercise

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen from the 131st Rescue Squadron and emergency medicine residents from the 60th Medical Group offload from an HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter to assist in the medical evacuation of simulated casualties during a mass casualty exercise at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 17, 2022. Military and civilian emergency medicine residents of David Grant USAF Medical Center and UC Davis Integrated Emergency Medicine Residency Program were exposed to Travis’ en route patient staging system (ERPSS) from the point of injury (POI) to transport by the Critical Care Air Transport Team (CCATT). (U.S. Air Force photo by Lan Kim)

