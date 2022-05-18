Archaeological dig at Presidio of Monterey solves mystery

Artifacts consisting of a hand-blown wine bottle and horseshoe-shaped object lie exposed during an archaeological dig at the Presidio of Monterey, Calif., May 18. John Schlagheck, project archaeologist for Dudek, a construction services company contracted for the project, said the horseshoe-shaped object is likely a horseshoe, but archaeologists were not 100% sure.

