Lani Roos, left, and Kolin Taylor, archaeologists with Dudek, a construction services company, work at a proposed construction site on the Presidio of Monterey, Calif., May 18.
This work, Archaeological dig at Presidio of Monterey solves mystery [Image 5 of 5], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Archaeological dig at Presidio of Monterey solves mystery
