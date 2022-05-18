Archaeological dig at Presidio of Monterey solves mystery

Donielle Neddeau, left, and John Schlagheck, contract archaeologists with Dudek, a construction services company, examine artifacts they discovered while digging at a site on the Presidio of Monterey, Calif., May 18. The objects, a hand-blown wine bottle and a horseshoe-shaped object, indicate Army personnel likely left a layer of abalone shells at the site, and not Native Americans.

