BELMOPAN, Belize (May 13, 2022) U.S. Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 2 do final checks before demonstration detonation during Exercise Tradewinds 2022, May 13, 2022. Tradewinds 2022 is a multinational exercise designed to expand the Caribbean region’s capability to mitigate, plan for, and respond to crises; increase regional training capacity and interoperability; develop new and refine existing standard operating procedures (SOPs); enhance ability to defend exclusive economic zones (EEZ); and promote human rights and adherence to shared international norms and values. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Paul Cox/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 13:06
|Photo ID:
|7220716
|VIRIN:
|220513-N-OS043-0143
|Resolution:
|500x333
|Size:
|300.35 KB
|Location:
|BELMOPAN, BZ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tradewinds 2022 Explosive Ordinance Disposal Training [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Paul Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
