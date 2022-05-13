Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tradewinds 2022 Explosive Ordinance Disposal Training [Image 5 of 10]

    Tradewinds 2022 Explosive Ordinance Disposal Training

    BELMOPAN, BELIZE

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Paul Cox 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Reserve)

    BELMOPAN, Belize (May 13, 2022) U.S. Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 2 conduct a controlled detonation during Exercise Tradewinds 2022, May 13, 2022. Tradewinds 2022 is a multinational exercise designed to expand the Caribbean region’s capability to mitigate, plan for, and respond to crises; increase regional training capacity and interoperability; develop new and refine existing standard operating procedures (SOPs); enhance ability to defend exclusive economic zones (EEZ); and promote human rights and adherence to shared international norms and values. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Paul Cox/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 13:06
    Photo ID: 7220711
    VIRIN: 220513-N-OS043-4003
    Resolution: 500x281
    Size: 195.3 KB
    Location: BELMOPAN, BZ 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tradewinds 2022 Explosive Ordinance Disposal Training [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Paul Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tradewinds
    NPASE East
    Tradewinds 2022
    Explosive Ordinance Disposal Training

