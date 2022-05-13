Tradewinds 2022 Explosive Ordinance Disposal Training

BELMOPAN, Belize (May 13, 2022) U.S. Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 2 conduct a controlled detonation during Exercise Tradewinds 2022, May 13, 2022. Tradewinds 2022 is a multinational exercise designed to expand the Caribbean region’s capability to mitigate, plan for, and respond to crises; increase regional training capacity and interoperability; develop new and refine existing standard operating procedures (SOPs); enhance ability to defend exclusive economic zones (EEZ); and promote human rights and adherence to shared international norms and values. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Paul Cox/Released)

