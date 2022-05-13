Tradewinds 2022 Explosive Ordinance Disposal Training

BELMOPAN, Belize (May 13, 2022) Mexican Naval Infantry Corps Marines assigned to Location, Search, and Neutralization of Explosive Devices unit inspect the explosive devices created in training alongside French Army Antilles Explosive Ordnance Disposal team and U.S. Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 2 before detonation during Exercise Tradewinds 2022, May 13, 2022. Tradewinds 2022 is a multinational exercise designed to expand the Caribbean region’s capability to mitigate, plan for, and respond to crises; increase regional training capacity and interoperability; develop new and refine existing standard operating procedures (SOPs); enhance ability to defend exclusive economic zones (EEZ); and promote human rights and adherence to shared international norms and values. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Paul Cox/Released)

