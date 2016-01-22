Gunston Hall: Vertical Replenishment

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 10, 2022) – Chief Boatswain’s Mate David Williams supervises a vertical replenishment operation aboard the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), May 10, 2022. Gunston Hall, assigned to the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Keith Nowak)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2016
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 09:54
|Photo ID:
|7219956
|VIRIN:
|220510-N-PS818-1384
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
