Gunston Hall: Vertical Replenishment

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 10, 2022) – Lance Cpl. Cody Rich, an Infantryman assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, carries packages during a vertical replenishment operation aboard the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), May 10, 2022. Gunston Hall, assigned to the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Keith Nowak)

