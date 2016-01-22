ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 10, 2022) – A close-in weapon system (CIWS) fires .20mm rounds during a live-fire exercise, May 10, 2022. Gunston Hall, part of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Keith Nowak)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2016
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 09:54
|Photo ID:
|7219953
|VIRIN:
|220510-N-PS818-1030
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|641.26 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Gunston Hall:close-in weapon system [Image 5 of 5], by SN Keith Nowak, identified by DVIDS
