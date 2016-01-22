ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 10, 2022) – A close-in weapon system (CIWS) fires .20mm rounds during a live-fire exercise, May 10, 2022. Gunston Hall, part of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Keith Nowak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2016 Date Posted: 05.19.2022 09:54 Photo ID: 7219953 VIRIN: 220510-N-PS818-1030 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 641.26 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gunston Hall:close-in weapon system [Image 5 of 5], by SN Keith Nowak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.