    Gunston Hall:close-in weapon system [Image 1 of 5]

    Gunston Hall:close-in weapon system

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.22.2016

    Photo by Seaman Keith Nowak 

    USS Gunston Hall (LSD44)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 10, 2022) – A close-in weapon system (CIWS) fires .20mm rounds during a live-fire exercise, May 10, 2022. Gunston Hall, part of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Keith Nowak)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2016
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 09:54
    Photo ID: 7219953
    VIRIN: 220510-N-PS818-1030
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 641.26 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gunston Hall:close-in weapon system [Image 5 of 5], by SN Keith Nowak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy
    sailor
    USS Gunston Hall: LSD 44
    U.S. Navy

