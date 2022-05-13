Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBR Defense Team Trainer

    CBR Defense Team Trainer

    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean P Rinner 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1

    GULFPORT, Miss. (May 13, 2022) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) washes a HMMWV during the convoy decontamination exercise during the Chemical Biological and Radiological (CBR) defense team trainer training course onboard Naval Construction Training Center Gulfport. NMCB 1 is conducting an intense homeport training plan to expand their ability to execute construction, humanitarian assistance, and theater operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean P. Rinner)

    Seabees
    NMCB1
    NECC
    Hard Hat
    Construction
    NCTC

