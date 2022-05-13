GULFPORT, Miss. (May 13, 2022) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) use an M256A1 chemical agent detector kit to check for chemical agents during the Chemical Biological and Radiological (CBR) defense team trainer training course onboard Naval Construction Training Center Gulfport. NMCB 1 is conducting an intense homeport training plan to expand their ability to execute construction, humanitarian assistance, and theater operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean P. Rinner)

