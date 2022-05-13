GULFPORT, Miss. (May 13, 2022) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) checks the seal of a Joint Service Lightweight Integrated Suit Technology during a convoy decontamination exercise during the Chemical Biological and Radiological (CBR) defense team trainer training course onboard Naval Construction Training Center Gulfport. NMCB 1 is conducting an intense homeport training plan to expand their ability to execute construction, humanitarian assistance, and theater operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean P. Rinner)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2022 23:15
|Photo ID:
|7216524
|VIRIN:
|220513-N-RH019-0005
|Resolution:
|4729x3152
|Size:
|2.92 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CBR Defense Team Trainer [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Sean P Rinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT