GULFPORT, Miss. (May 13, 2022) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) checks the seal of a Joint Service Lightweight Integrated Suit Technology during a convoy decontamination exercise during the Chemical Biological and Radiological (CBR) defense team trainer training course onboard Naval Construction Training Center Gulfport. NMCB 1 is conducting an intense homeport training plan to expand their ability to execute construction, humanitarian assistance, and theater operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean P. Rinner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2022 Date Posted: 05.18.2022 23:15 Photo ID: 7216524 VIRIN: 220513-N-RH019-0005 Resolution: 4729x3152 Size: 2.92 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CBR Defense Team Trainer [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Sean P Rinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.