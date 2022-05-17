Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MRF-D Marines, Australian Army and Japan Ground Self Defense Force Personnel Participate in Exercise Southern Jackaroo [Image 9 of 9]

    MRF-D Marines, Australian Army and Japan Ground Self Defense Force Personnel Participate in Exercise Southern Jackaroo

    SHOAL WATER BAY TRAINING AREA, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    05.17.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Cedar Barnes 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    From Left, U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Sebastian Oprea, a rifleman with 3d Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment (3/7), Ground Combat Element (GCE), Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, Australian Army Lance Cpl. Brendan Bond, a sniper with 6th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, 7th Brigade, and U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Fernando Cabral, a rifleman with 3/7, GCE, MRF-D 22, pose for a photograph during exercise Southern Jackaroo 22 at Shoalwater Bay Training Area, Queensland, Australia, May 18, 2022. Southern Jackaroo is a multilateral exercise carried out by Marines with MRF-D, the Australian Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers, focusing on live-fire and combined arms training. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Cedar Barnes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 00:52
    Photo ID: 7215539
    VIRIN: 220518-M-NR281-1519
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 8.63 MB
    Location: SHOAL WATER BAY TRAINING AREA, QLD, AU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D Marines, Australian Army and Japan Ground Self Defense Force Personnel Participate in Exercise Southern Jackaroo [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Cedar Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MRF-D Marines, Australian Army and Japan Ground Self Defense Force Soldiers Participate in Exercise Southern Jackaroo
    MRF-D Marines, Australian Army and Japan Ground Self Defense Force Personnel Participate in Exercise Southern Jackaroo
    MRF-D Marines, Australian Army and Japan Ground Self Defense Force Personnel Participate in Exercise Southern Jackaroo
    MRF-D Marines, Australian Army and Japan Ground Self Defense Force Personnel Participate in Exercise Southern Jackaroo
    MRF-D Marines, Australian Army and Japan Ground Self Defense Force Personnel Participate in Exercise Southern Jackaroo
    MRF-D Marines, Australian Army and Japan Ground Self Defense Force Personnel Participate in Exercise Southern Jackaroo
    MRF-D Marines, Australian Army and Japan Ground Self Defense Force Personnel Participate in Exercise Southern Jackaroo
    MRF-D Marines, Australian Army and Japan Ground Self Defense Force Personnel Participate in Exercise Southern Jackaroo
    MRF-D Marines, Australian Army and Japan Ground Self Defense Force Personnel Participate in Exercise Southern Jackaroo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Australia
    U.S. Marines
    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin
    MRF-D
    Southern Jackaroo
    usmcnews

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT